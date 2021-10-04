Cornerstone Dental Gives Free Care To Veterans

Military Veterans Were Honored For Their Service On Free USA Day

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Dentists at Cornerstone Dental celebrated Freedom USA day by providing veterans with free dental care.

Services included teeth examinations, cleanings, and fillings.

Dr. Stacy Goodwill, a veteran herself, told us how personal this day is for her and her family as well.

“Our country is so fortunate to have everything we have because of these great heroes. The little that we can do to help means a great deal to me. In the foreseeable future we’ll participate in every Freedom USA Day,” Dr. Goodwill said.

This was the third year Cornerstone Dental has participated in the free dental work for veterans.