Fargo South Volleyball Takes Down Kindred In Straight Sets

Bruins use the home court advantage over the Bruins to win 3-0

FARGO, N.D — In a clash of Class A against Class B, Fargo South volleyball used the home court to take down Kindred in straight sets.

The Bruins improve to 11-7 on the year while the Vikings suffer just their third loss on the season.