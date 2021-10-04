Passenger traffic dips at North Dakota airports

Hector International Airport

BISMARCK, N.D. – Passenger traffic at North Dakota’s eight commercial airports declined in August after a more robust July.

North Dakota Aeronautics Commission director Kyle Wanner says July is historically one of the busiest months out of the year for air travel, so lower passenger numbers heading into the fall as leisure travel begins to slow down is not so surprising.

About 82,400 passengers boarded planes in August, nearly double the same month last year, but well below the nearly 102,000 boardings in August 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Year-to-date boardings are ahead of the 2020 pace at all eight airports.