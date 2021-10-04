Police use grant to focus on Fargo traffic complaints

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo police say nine speeding citations, two exhibition driving citations, one careless driving citation and equipment violation citations were issued during an grant-funded overtime detail.

The detail centered on the 52nd Ave. S. and 25th St. S. area and focused on what the police department calls “quality of life issues.”

Spokesperson Jessica Schindeldecker says police often receive complaints about cars and motorcycles with loud exhaust racing and speeding.

She says police will continue to enforce violations during their work shift when they are not on a call for service or completing reports.