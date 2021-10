Shanley’s Gores Wins High School Play Of The Week

Touchdown catch against Jamestown

FARGO, N.D. — The Chris Heise high school play of the week winner goes to Shanley’s John Gores.

Gores made a beautiful catch. Keeping both feet in bounds. One of two touchdowns he caught in a win over Jamestown.

Congrats to Gores and the Deacons.