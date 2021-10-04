South Dakota National Guard deploys to southern border

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Dozens of National Guard members from South Dakota are being sent to the southern border.

About 125 members of the 1742nd Transportation Company will be deployed for 9 to 12 months.

Gov. Kristi Noem, Sens. John Thune and Mike Round and Rep. Dusty Johnson were on hand for an activation ceremony Sunday at the University of Sioux Falls. Thune says the soldiers will try to reinforce the border and establish some order and stability in a humanitarian way.

In July, Noem sent 50 South Dakota soldiers to the border following Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s request for help.