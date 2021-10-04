Two injured in crash near Dilworth

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – Two people were injured in a crash at an intersection about one mile north of Dilworth Sunday night.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the investigation indicates a woman driving on 28th Avenue N. stopped for a stop sign, and then proceeded into the intersection and collided with a pickup on 40th St. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m.

When first responders arrived, one occupant was still inside the pickup. The man and woman were transported to a Fargo hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was treated at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.