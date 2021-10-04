UND Football “Turning The Page” After Loss to NDSU

Their loss ended 12-game home win streak

GRAND FORKS, N.D — On the other side of the loss to their in-state rival, North Dakota football has already turned the page to their next opponent, however won’t let the positives from Saturday go unnoticed.

Going into the week, head coach Bubba Schweigert preached wanting to play a physical game and did just that. The Fighting Hawks kept it close throughout holding the lead through the first two quarters and into the third.

Their defense completely eliminated NDSU’s passing game with none of their receivers getting any receptions.

Without two missed conversions on fourth down and a interception in the red zone, the outcome may have been different.

“Talked to our captains. Talked to our leadership council. Talk to our team. Like I said after the game. I love our football team,” Scheweigert said. “I told our guys I loved the way we played. I believe in them and I believe they can recover from this because you have to.”

“It’s been out of my system. I got in today and had my treatment. Starting working on South Dakota,” offensive lineman Babak Ghadaksez said. “Watching film. You can’t really linger on those things too long especially me who is six years deep. I just try to help some of the younger guys get through it and they’re very good on that too.”>

That next opponent is South Dakota in vermillion where the Hawks lost 45-7 last time playing there back in 2017.