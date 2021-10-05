NDSU Football Looking To Continue Win Streak Against Northern Iowa In The FargoDome

Bison have won last six meetings against Panthers in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — The last time North Dakota State and Northern Iowa matched up in Fargo was the 2019 homecoming game. Now both find themselves in the same situation again with the bison looking for the same result a dominant 46-14 win.

That was the sixth straight loss for the Panthers at the FargoDome, however in their last meeting against NDSU in the spring almost pulled one out falling by three.

Each side is coming in building off a lot of momentum.

UNI has won their last three with their only loss to Iowa State, holding them to one touchdown.

The Bison have yet to lose and after a game like last week where it was a little too close for comfort the dynamic changes.

“We definitely have a little bit of a different vibe to us throughout the week when we know a bigger game is coming up and this is definitely one of them,” receiver Christian Watson said. “UNI has been very successful this year. It was a hard fought game last year. We have some fire to us this week especially coming off the win last week and were ready to get after them.”

“There are some really really talented backs in our conference and being able to shut Otis Weah down was fun especially for me being a guy up front,” defensive end Logan McCormick said. “Shutting down the run game is always our number one priority. Always will be no matter who is in the backfield. It’ll be a great challenge again this week with all the skill players they have.”

The defense held Weah to 85 yards and will look to have the same performance against a transfer running back on Saturday.