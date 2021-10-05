Noor to be resentenced in Justine Damond shooting on Oct. 21

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor will be resentenced on Oct. 21 for second-degree manslaughter in the deadly 2017 shooting death of Justine Damond.

Noor initally was found guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Damond’s death and sentenced to over 12 years in prison. But, last month the Minnesota Supreme Court tossed out Noor’s third-degree murder conviction.

Noor has already served more than 28 months of his murder sentence. If sentenced to the presumptive four years for manslaughter, he could be eligible for supervised release around the end of this year.