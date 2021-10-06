Kittson County fire burns 2,000 acres

LANCASTER, Minn. (KVRR/KNOX) – Fire has destroyed about 2,000 acres of brush and grassland in Kittson County.

Lancaster Fire Chief Casey Faken, says the fire was reported late several agencies responded to the fire Tuesday evening in McKinley Township, near the Canadian border. No injuries were reported.

Faken says the Grand Forks National Weather Service spotted the fire on its GPS satellite and called it in. He says crews were on scene until about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Faken said the fire is about 98 percent contained, but there’s probably 25 percent inside the black that’s burning old peat ground. So there is concern about that.”

Faken said about 30 firefighters from multiple agencies fought the fire.