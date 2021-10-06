NDSU’s Gindorff Starting To Catch Stride In Senior Season

Had four catches against UND in last game

FARGO, N.D — In tight end Noah Gindorff’s sophomore season the Crosby Minnesota native tied for the team lead with six touchdowns. Then in his junior year was a second team all conference selection.

After no catches through the first three weeks of his senior season was finally able to get it going with a bang.

Gindorff was the only offensive player to pick up yardage catching the ball against North Dakota having four receptions for 58 yards. The biggest challenge for him has been learning different quarterback tendencies every year.

Time has been short this season gelling with quarterback Quincy Patterson, however both are working on it and Patterson has even called Gindorff NFL caliber.

“Up to this point, not having a catch, was a little frustrating but I knew at some point my number was going to get called and it just happened to be this week,” Gindorff said. “Quincy found me a couple times so just had to make the most of my opportunities. Obviously to get that recognition from Quincy shows that he has trust in me and my abilities so it’s pretty cool. It’s been a little rushed trying to force that connection since being named the starter. We’ve still only had a limited window together but we have put in some extra time together and keep trying to build that chemistry together.”

Gindorff knows he’s earned the opportunity to be one of the focal points of the offense and says a lot of the credit goes to offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl.

“Starting from just an end of the game guy to a start the past couple of seasons now I feel like I’m one of the feature pieces of the offense,” Gindorff said. “Having the offensive coordinator in the position room helps. He trusts us to have a lot on our plates and knows we can handle it whether its in line or blocking or split out wide running routes.”>

It’s been since last spring’s FCS quarterfinal match-up against Eastern Washington since Gindorff has found the end zone and hopes that changes in front of the first sell out crowd of the season against Northern Iowa.