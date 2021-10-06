Unauthorized email led to resignation of former West Fargo asst. police chief

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – The results of an investigation into former West Fargo Assistant Police Chief Jerry Boyer concluded that an email he sent to members of the department violated the chain-of-command.

Boyer wrote about the verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial, but did not clear the email with Police Chief Denis Otterness.

“I know many of you are struggling with many things that are happening in the world right now” Boyer wrote. “Seeing officers second-guessed over and over by ‘experts,’ and wondering where your next attack is coming from, the media, politicians or the streets, it is an unfair burden on you and your families.”

“You are all policing in new territory and hard times, our profession has been through this before, it will get better. Many of you have already asked yourself ‘Why should I keep trying’?”

Boyer later apologized to Otterness in an email.

Some members of the department who were interviewed also testified they felt Boyer was upset that he was passed over in the selection process for police chief twice.

Boyer, who’d been with the department for 15 years, was placed on administrative leave during the investigation. His resignation was effective Oct. 1.

Read the Boyer investigative report here.