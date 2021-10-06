UND Hockey Building Off Momentum From Exhibition With First Regular Season Series This Weekend

Reise Gaber and Jake Sanderson both scored in 2-1 win over Bemidji State

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — After an exhibition win over Bemidji State on Saturday, North Dakota hockey’s games will finally start to count with their first two of 11 non-conference series against Niagara.

What the first looks of game action told head coach Brad Berry is that his team has a high compete level. Berry was especially happy that two key returners from last season, forward Reise Gaber and defenseman Jake Sanderson, were able to score..

Gaber returns as the last year’s leader scorer and Sanderson comes in as a preseason all-conference selection. Their performance showed the 14 new players what’s expected of them.

“We have some really really good players. Those two are right at the top of the list there,” Berry said. “Anytime you have a new group coming together and playing an exhibition game to start your season, it’s nice to have those guys hit the score sheet right away. They’re going to be counted upon in many situations. To have our transfers and freshman see how we play and the pace and intensity we play with and without the puck.”

Berry expects it to be a lower scoring physical series as Niagara won a lot of their games last season by a goal.