Park Christian Set To Have First Night Game In Two Years

Homecoming with be special as the Park Christian School hosts Laporte In Big Conference Matchup

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Falcons of Park Christian will be flying under the Friday night lights, the school will play its first home night game in two years on their homecoming.

“We’re just pumped to do it here on our home field, having alumni come back for the homecoming game it’s going to be a fun night,” Park Christian Head Coach Lawton Burgstahler said.

Park Christian doesn’t have permanent stadium lights. They can be around a quarter of a million dollars and funds for the school have been focused on building renovations recently. So over the last couple years they’ve rented some for one home game a year

Coach Burgstahler came up with the idea and got some good advice on which company to partner with.

“I ended up going home and talking to my wife who works at Titan Machinery and she said ‘Why don’t you talk to Titan?'” Burgstahler said.

From there the plan was in motion. The next move was to get the boosters involved and they were happy to help.

“If there is a need and it’s something that’s within our mission to support Park Christian Athletics, it’s pretty simple,” Park Christian Booster Club President Steve Iverson said.

The players and community are excited about the atmosphere a night game brings.

“Every kid who’s played football through high school, every guy is like, ‘Man, I remember playing under the lights.’ It’s just different,” Burgstahler said.

“We don’t have lights so, when we have the opportunity to have a true night game under the Friday night lights it’s great for everybody, it’s well received,” Iverson said.