Fargo police investigating burglary at Duffy’s Tavern

FARGO (KVRR) – A longtime south Fargo watering hole was the target of a burglary overnight.

The break-in occurred at Duffy’s Tavern at 16 12th St S.

Two glass doors on the front of the building were shattered. It wasn’t immediately clear if anything inside was stolen.

Police say no arrests have been made. The burglary is believed to have happened sometime after the bar closed at 2:00 a.m.