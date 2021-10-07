S.G. Reinertsen Walk A Thon Raises Over $10,000

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Children lined up and participated in the second annual walk-a-thon at S.G. Reinertsen Elementary School.

All 700 plus students participated in the fun and were broken up into groups by grade level.

At last check they had collectively raised over $10,000. Their ultimate goal is $15,000 and they will be raising money for one more week. Funds go towards things like field trips, new books for the school and supplies for the classrooms.

“We decided last year to start our rock a thon, to get these kids outside to get them active. With everything going on how could we get them out and we needed space with over 700 kids at this school. Something different, they think of it as maybe a party or hey we get to dance,” PTAC President Jenn Hass said.

Parents also attended the event and cheered on their kids along with donating to the fundraiser.