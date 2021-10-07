Two injured after SUV hits bear near Mahnomen

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) – The Minnesota State Patrol says two people were injured when the SUV they were riding in collided with a bear in Mahnomen County.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow says the compact SUV was traveling south on Highway 59 near County Road 25 when the black bear was hit. The incident happened shortly after 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The 72-year-old driver and 69-year-old passenger were taken to Mahnomen Health Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Grabow says the bear ran away after the crash.