Davies, Shanley Advance to Boys Soccer State Title Game

Championship in Jamestown at 1:30

JAMESTOWN, N.D — Shanley continues their cinderella story at the North Dakota Boys Soccer State Tournament knocking off Grand Forks Red River, 1-0 to advance to the title game.

The Deacons will face Davies, who kept their undefeated season alive, with a win over Sheyenne.

KVRR’s Brandon Blakney was in Jamestown with reaction for Semifinal Friday.