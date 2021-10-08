Play of the Week Nominees: October 8

Davies, Carrington Battle for DJ Colter high school play of the week

FARGO, N.D — For the first time this fall the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week nominees features a performance from the golf course up against a catch you just want to keep on watching.

First up, Lexi Bartley staying dialed in with an approach shot to with in a few feet and sinking the state winning putt on the fifth playoff hole for Davies.

Is it better than what we saw from Carrington and Northern Cass? Cardinals receiver Tate Larsen going over the defender to bring down the touchdown grab in a win over the Jaguars.

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.