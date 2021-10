Police investigating break-in at Dilworth bar

DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR) – Dilworth police are investigating a burglary at the Silver Spike Bar & Grill.

Officers responded Friday morning to an alarm at around 7:00 a.m. at 314 15th St. NE.

There was damage to the business and gaming machines, as well as the cash registers and business doors.

An undisclosed amount of cash was also taken.