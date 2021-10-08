Prominent photography service suddenly closes, attorney general investigating

Jack Glasser, founder

BISMARCK (KVRR) – The North Dakota Attorney General’s Office is investigating dozens of complaints about a Bismarck photography service that suddenly closed, and left its customers with no way to obtain refunds.

In a statement on social media, Glasser Images said due to closing, “we will not be able to work with you as scheduled in October, 2021.”

The company also wrote “if there is anything paid, we will not be able to provide any refunds. For this, we cannot apologize enough.”

Spokeswoman Liz Brocker says the attorney general’s Office of Consumer Protection is investigating more than 50 complaints about Glasser Images. “We have received numerous complaint forms already today,” Brocker wrote in an email to KVRR News.

The company’s announcement instructed customers with questions to contact Bismarck attorney Jonathan Sanstead. But Sandstead responded in an email, saying he no longer represents Glasser Images.

“As a result of a conflict that was discovered last night, I will not be representing Glasser Images in regards to this matter. I am not currently aware of who will be representing Glasser Images or the next steps to be taken by Glasser Images as far as the winding up of its business.”

According to the company’s website, Glasser Images employed more than 60 people and provided photography services in several states.