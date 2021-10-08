Watch: Video shows activity near Duffy’s at time of burglary

FARGO (KVRR) – Surveillance video shows two people with what appears to be a wheeled container being pushed down the sidewalk near Duffy’s Tavern at about the same time police believe the bar was burglarized Thursday morning.

The video, obtained by KVRR News, shows 6:23 a.m. Fargo Police spokeswoman Jessica Schindeldecker says investigators believe the break-in occurred at 6:20 a.m.

One of the people in the video appears to be wearing a backpack. Both are walking north toward Main Ave.

Two glass doors at the main entrance to Duffy’s at 16 12th St. South were shattered. Police have not said what was taken.

So far, no arrests have been made. Schindeldecker says it remains “an active case.”