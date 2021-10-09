Balanced Offensive Attack Leads NDSU Over Northern Iowa

Bison threw for 182 yards and ran for 181 in 34-20 win

FARGO, N.D — A balanced offensive attack gets the job done for North Dakota State with 182 yards through the air and 181 on the ground, taking down Northern Iowa at the FargoDome for the seventh straight time, 34-.20.

After no targets last week, receiver Christian Watson finished with 163 yards including an 85-yard touchdown to open up the scoring.

Quarterback Quincy Patterson had himself a day as well throwing for 182 rushing for 70 and two touchdowns.

The biggest difference between the last two contests? Head Coach Matt Entz said it was all about keeping it simple.

“We did a better job of just simplifying it,” Entz said. “Quincy knew exactly where he wanted to go with it if it was a full field or half field concept. I think that’s where it started. That was the one thing again not seeing film, I liked and will talk about.”

“I never complain about anything as long as we win. When were executing, it just opens up everything,” Patterson said. “It’s fun to see we can play like that and I can’t even say we played extremely well today and we still beat them by 14 points. It’s scary to see what this team will play like when were clicking on all cylinders.”

“We were able to execute in both the run and pass game early on,” Watson said. “It just opens the playbook up more and more for us. Coach Roehl feels a lot more confidence in us. We feel a lot more confident to just go out and make plays.”

The Bison look to extend their win streak to five on the road against Illinois state next weekend.