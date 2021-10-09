North Dakota lawmaker accused of theft says he’s not guilty

FARGO, N.D. — A state lawmaker from southeastern North Dakota who’s accused of misdemeanor theft in Bottineau County says he’s surprised by the charge and believes it’s fabricated.

Republican Sen. Jason Heitkamp of Wahpeton says he was in Bottineau earlier this week to retrieve some of his belongings from his former girlfriend and did not steal anything.

He says he has been served with a summons but had not seen a copy of the complaint. Heitkamp says he does not yet have an attorney.

His first court appearance is scheduled for November 2.