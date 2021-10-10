Century Cinema Welcomes Customers Back with James Bond and COVID Protocols

"We want to provide our guests with a comfortable and safe space."

FARGO, N.D.– Marcus Century Cinema is attracting people to the big screen, by bringing in a James Bond movie and following COVID-19 guidelines.

Movies are back but what are theaters doing to accommodate their guests? Tristan Ross tells us exactly what Century Cinema is doing to help combat COVID-19.

“So when we first reopened we were definitely focused on STAR, which was social distancing, thorough cleaning, app ordering, and respect for everyone around you. A lot of that is still in place, but we have always been focused on cleanliness,” says Tristan Ross, Marcus Century Cinema Theater General Manager.

Marcus Century Cinema also launched a new James Bond movie, one they are hoping will draw a crowd.

“Just this past weekend we reopened up James Bond, ‘No Time to Die’, which is the 25th installment and it has been 6 years since the last one so a lot of people are super excited for it and you know it is Daniel Craig’s last movie with James Bond, ” notes Ross.

Ross hopes that the array of genres will help entice everyone to come out and enjoy a movie.

He says, “Everybody is excited to come in and I have been with the Theater for the better part of 21 years and my favorite thing is just the diversity. From that excited three-year-old going to Paw Patrol for the first time to that 70-year-old couple celebrating their 50th anniversary. ”

Customers are not only enjoying a safe space to watch movies, they are also taking advantage of all the great deals and specials the theater has to offer.

“We currently have the Sunday passport going on, where between now and December 12, you can see four movies on different Sundays for $20, with that, you get 20 percent off with the concession stand. So a great way to save money, while still enjoying movies and getting back to the big screen,” adds Ross.

For everyone hoping to watch that James Bond movie, the theater is open every day of the week.