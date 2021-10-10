Drekker Brewing Holds Pinball Tournament

"It is great to be back playing pinball."

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Pinball is hosting a community-wide pinball tournament at Drekker Brewing Company.

This double strike, single elimination tournament has a $10 buy and proceeds are awarded to the top three finishers.

Winners are competing for a spot in the state championship.

Fargo Pinball Co-Owner, Bill Brooks says, “This will be our 6th year and we have been doing tournaments just about every month, except for the pandemic, so we are really happy to be doing tournaments every month.”

“The best thing about it is hanging out with your friends, I mean it is just completely social, it’s really great. We get very competitive and we travel, and play against each other in bigger tournaments,” adds 2x Pinball Champion, Dan Stephney.

Drekker Brewing was even offering a $1 off pints for those playing in the tournament.