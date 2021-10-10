NDSU Women’s Soccer Edges UND For Battle Of North Dakota

Sophomore Alicia Nead Secured A Crucial Win On Senior Day With A Late Goal In Summit League Play

Fargo, N.D. (KVRR)- “We get to celebrate them today and their careers.” Said Coach Mike Regan

It’s senior day here at Dacotah Stadium the home team NDSU is set to host UND the in-state rival, who got the better of them the last time these ladies met on the pitch at this location. But today they look to get revenge and send their five seniors off in style.

This game was an absolute thriller it had all the feels a rivalry game should, both these squads left it all on the field. The Bison struck first early in the first half, Senior Brookelyn Dew scored the match’s first point, her first goal of the season and seventh of her career. Being a home town kid this rivalry hits a little different for Dew.

“I knew this was my home, this is my team. The Bison is where I wanted to be and I’d give anything for this team. I’ve been waiting since last season and the season before to get that payback, I’m from Fargo this has been a lifelong rivalry for me.” Said Senior Brookelyn Dew

After taking a 1-nil lead into the half the Fighting Hawks came out with some fire and came up with an equalizer that held until the last 30 seconds of the game.

Then Sophomore Alicia Nead came up clutch during this two on one breakaway, she takes the assist from Olivia Lovick and beats the keeper for the Win!

“I just saw Liv take her off the turn and I figured why not go. It’s the last minute to take a chance and Liv happened to pass it to me. And I was hoping and praying that it went in.” Said Sophomore Alicia Nead

“You know its always an emotional game when it’s senior day, all of our friends and family are here and of course playing an instate rival, there’s nothing better.” Said Senior Brookelyn Dew

Head Coach Mike Regan is proud of the dedication these five seniors have given to the program.

“I just feel like they’ve pushed a lot of things forward for us on the field and off the field and made it a better place. You know when you’re a senior that’s what it’s all about, finishing out on a high level.” Said Coach Mike Regan.