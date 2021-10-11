Alleged Shoplifting Incident In Fargo Could Result in Charges

FARGO, N.D. — An alleged shoplifting incident is under investigation right outside the KVRR studios.

A van was pulled over and a number of Fargo police officers responded to the scene around 1:15 Monday afternoon in the 4000 block of 9th Avenue South.

They took items out of the van and placed them on the sidewalk.

Police tell KVRR that a bystander saw the suspects leave Burlington Coat Factory with stolen merchandise.

They say the suspects were not arrested but the case is being referred for prosecution.