Alleged Shoplifting Incident In Fargo Could Result in Charges
FARGO, N.D. — An alleged shoplifting incident is under investigation right outside the KVRR studios.
A van was pulled over and a number of Fargo police officers responded to the scene around 1:15 Monday afternoon in the 4000 block of 9th Avenue South.
They took items out of the van and placed them on the sidewalk.
Police tell KVRR that a bystander saw the suspects leave Burlington Coat Factory with stolen merchandise.
They say the suspects were not arrested but the case is being referred for prosecution.