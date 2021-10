Carrington’s Larsen Wins High School Play of the Week

Larsen took home 70 percent of the votes

FARGO, N.D. — The DJ Colter high school play of the week winner goes to Carrington’s Tate Larsen.

Larsen made a beautiful catch. Jumping over the defensive back to nab a touchdown grab. The Cardinals went on to beat Northern Cass.

Congrats to Larsen and Carrington football.