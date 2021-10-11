NDSU Football Preps For Illinois State Who Comes In Fresh Off A Bye

Bison have won last 10 against against the Redbirds

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football takes their perfect 5-0 record away from Fargo for the first true road game of the season against Illinois State.

Its an interesting match-up to create a game plan for as the Redbirds come off a mid-season bye. The Bison got the better end of them in the spring with an eight-point victory.

Their last meeting in normal was a similar story taking the opposing crowd out of it with a commanding 37-3 win.

Having won the last 10 meetings over ISU head coach Matt Entz says the team can’t look as their opponents extra prep time as an advantage.

“I can’t worry about their preparation. I can only anticipate coach Spack and his staff have those guys ready to go,” Entz said. “They’re probably going through every bit of plays from the spring and the current season right now trying to make sure they have a plan to stop the Bison. Stop our run game and to score points. To be able to convert on some three downs against code green.”

With South Dakota State and James Madison losing, the Bison have moved up from fifth to third in the latest STATS FCS Poll behind Sam Houston and Eastern Washington.