Semi convoy helps raise money for Special Olympics North Dakota

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The trucking industry is came together to help raise money for the Special Olympics North Dakota on Saturday.

Law enforcement escorted 65 trucks on the 18-mile convoy route throughout Fargo beginning and ending at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo. The annual event is a celebration of the trucking industry, its partners and law enforcement coming together to help not only raise funds, but also increase awareness for Special Olympics and its athletes.

“We are not only here for the sports side. We are also here to support our athletes’ mental health with COVID-19, we do inclusion within our schools. Every little bit we raise here goes towards all of those programs,” Special Olympics North Dakota Director of Development Victor Meza said.

This truck convoy has been taking place over the past 17 years.