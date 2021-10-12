Highway patrol airplane involved in more than 70 chases this year

(ND Highway Patrol)

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – With law enforcement pursuits on the rise in North Dakota, the state patrol has started to use its airplane more often. There have been at least 72 pursuits so far this year.

Sgt. Ryan Duletski says while the plane is based in Bismarck, it can be in the air on relatively short notice to anywhere in the state if the patrol or another agency makes a request. It is primarily used now in missing person cases or in significant crimes where it would benefit an investigation.

Earlier this month, Duletski says the plane assisted in locating a 16-year-old boy who was driving a motorcycle recklessly and Bismarck police decided against a pursuit for public safety reasons.

Capt. Bryan Niewind, who heads the patrol’s southeastern district, says it is possible that the aircraft could be used in and around Fargo if there’s a need. He says the patrol would consider requests for the fixed-wing plane from other agencies as well.