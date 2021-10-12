NDSU Football’s Offense Starting To Flow With Patterson

Patterson helped offense put up 363 yards of offense against Northern Iowa

FARGO, N.D — After North Dakota State’s 34-20 win over Northern Iowa quarterback Quincy Patterson said the offense is not even playing at its full potential. Winning by 14 can be more and 30 plus points can be 50 or even 60.

Why does Patterson say this? Because the offense is starting to gain confidence and get in a better flow.

The Bison had 64 plays accounting for 363 yards. QB1 really showed his ability to run and pass as the leading rusher with two TD’s and airing it out for just shy of 200 yards.

Some of those rushes made both you and me say, how did he escape all these tacklers? The key was thinking like a running back.

“When you get hit you just try to stand there and just don’t go down. That’s literally just all I think about,” Patterson said. “Sometimes they fall off of you and sometimes they tackle you. That was one of those plays where they fell off of me with a little bit of help from West (Brandon Westburg) who was pushing someone off me. Someone else was doing the same but I can’t remember who it was. I just got free and the next thing you know, I broke free and it was a 10 or whatever yard gain. Turned out to be a really good play.”

Patterson also said he doesn’t regret transferring. Whether the Bison start 5-0 with him starting or 0-5, the whole opportunity has been worth it and fun.