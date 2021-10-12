NDSU Holds Indigenous Panel On Indigenous Peoples Day

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — In NDSU’s Memorial Union Oceti Sakowin Ballroom, Indigenous NDSU students and graduates tell their stories and talk about the importance of Indigenous representation in higher education.

The panel spoke about each member’s time at NDSU as an Indigenous person and how this affected their education.

It also served as the unofficial unveiling of the newly named ballroom and theater. These names were changed this summer to the Oceti Sakowin Ballroom and the Anishinaabe Theater.

The panel members hope to speak again.

Tyrel Iron Eyes, a member of Standing Rock Community, says “Again,there’s nothing quite like walking across campus and hearing someone yell that, ‘you’re land doesn’t matter, that you don’t matter.’ Hearing someone say that oil is more important than your sovereignty and that oil is more important than your family.”