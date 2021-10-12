Sanford Health Encourages Annual Flu Shot

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Flu shot season is here and this year, Sanford Health says people are hesitating to get their shot.

With some people already skeptical of COVID vaccines and the now readily available booster shot, there is concern that people will forgo their annual flu shot.

Most of us are required to get vaccines each year to go to work and school, but the quick introduction to emergency approved COVID vaccines has left some people on the fence.

Sanford Health’s Dr. Doug Griffin says that we shouldn’t be afraid of vaccines even when there’s more than one to get.

“Some people are getting boosters or their first COVID vaccines and I think there’s always, when I talk to patients, people always have a little bit of hesitancy getting multiple vaccines at the same time. That is indeed safe to do,” Doug Griffin said.

Sanford will be hosting a Boo to the Flu vaccine event this Saturday morning at Fargo South High School from 9 am to 1 pm.