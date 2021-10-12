UND to receive $1.85 million to play football against U of M, Iowa State

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR/KNOX) – The University of North Dakota will play two non-conference football games against the University of Minnesota in 2028 and 2030 in Minneapolis.

According to FBSchedules.com, the games will give UND a guaranteed total of $1.25 million. UND will be paid $500,000 for the first game and $525,000 for the second game.

UND will also play a 2029 non-conference game at Iowa State and receive a guaranteed $600,000. The Fighting Hawks had already scheduled a game at Iowa State in 2024.

UND has played 19 games against the Gophers, losing every time. The most recent game was in 1974.

UND and Iowa State have never competed in football.