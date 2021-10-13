Fargo Air Museum commemorates Navy’s 246th anniversary

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo Air Museum is celebrating local veterans in honor of the U.S. Navy’s 246 years.

All veterans, active duty, national guard, and reserve got into the museum for free on Wednesday and were treated to complimentary coffee and sweets.

A new exhibit showcasing U.S. Navy memorabilia is also on display.

The celebration is part of a bigger initiative by the museum to commemorate the birthdays of all military branches.

“Our veterans have given their lives and their entire wellbeing for our country for our freedoms,” said Fargo Air Museum Executive Director Ryan Thayer. “So, it’s very important to us to honor them and let them know they’re appreciated. Last month was the Air Force’s birthday, this month is Navy, and as birthdays keep coming, we’re going to continue celebrating them.”

The next birthday the museum will be celebrating is the U.S. Marine Corps on November 10th.