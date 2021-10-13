Police: GPS helps catch sex offender who entered homes in north Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – Police say a man was arrested in Fargo Wednesday morning after he entered a home with a handgun.

Police say the man entered the home in the 1500 block of 10th St. North at around 4:43 a.m. The man was carrying a handgun but did not threaten anyone. It was unclear why he was there. The man left without incident and police were called to locate him.

Officers eventually identified the man as 35-year-old Daniel Grinder and learned that Grinder was on probation with a GPS ankle monitor.

Police say at 6:49 a.m., Grinder entered another home in the 1500 block of 12th St. N. The caller said the man seemed intoxicated. While searching for him, officers located a handgun behind a home in the area.

Grinder was located with a GPS monitor in the backyard of a home in the area of the 1400 block of North University Drive. He was arrested for two counts of felony criminal trespass and felon in possession of a firearm.

Grinder was convicted of Gross Sexual Imposition in 2007 for three victims between 13 and 14 years old.