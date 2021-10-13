LIVE: Organizers Hope To Resume Veterans Honor Flight Next Spring

Honor Flight Hosting Fundraiser This Saturday In Anticipation Of Resuming Flights

The people behind the Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota/Minnesota hope they can start taking veterans to Washington, D.C. once again early next year.

They don’t have a date set yet, but the hope is to start flights again in the spring of 2022.

There hasn’t been a local honor flight since October, 2019.

They’re waiting to see how the next couple months look for the pandemic, and coordinate future trips with the national organization.

Those trips are expensive, with a charter flight and dozens of hotel rooms to pay for.

That’s why they’re raising money with a Halloween-themed Bowling for Veterans event this Saturday at Sunset Lanes in Moorhead.

Board Member Tod Ganje says, “We’re looking for Halloween costumes too, so this is a good chance. Dress up in that wackiest Halloween costume and bowl, and then you’ve got a good excuse for why you maybe didn’t throw such a good game this time too.”

Find full details for Saturday’s fundraiser by clicking here.