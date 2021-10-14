Car stolen during Domino’s Pizza delivery in Dilworth

DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR) – Police in Dilworth are asking for help in finding a car that was stolen from a pizza delivery driver Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the red 2008 Dodge Avenger has Minnesota license plate MCX 728. There was a Domino’s Pizza sign on the car’s roof when it was stolen. The car was stolen at around 5:30 p.m. It was last seen in Moorhead.

The suspect was wearing a grey hoodie and red tennis shoes and is also the suspect in a home burglary earlier in the day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dilworth Police at 218-287-2666.