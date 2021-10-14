Liberian business community shares needs with Fargo, Moorhead & West Fargo leaders

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The City of Fargo hosts a summit with the Liberian business community.

Small business owners expressing their needs to officials from Fargo, West Fargo, and Moorhead.

Fargo’s Director of Diversity Dr. Terry Hogan says the summit offers the Liberian community information and resources.

There was also a question and answer session to find out how people could better support Liberians socially and economically.

“The city officials, the mayors, the police chief, they know now our culture. We explain that today. Today, things will change. Everything has changed from the past, but things will change more,” United Liberians Association in North Dakota President Ebenezer Saye said.

Summit leaders say they were happy to strengthen their relationship with the Liberian community and hope to hear from more the group in the future.