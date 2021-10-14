OFC. Cody Holte honored at 33rd Annual Candlelight Vigil in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (KVRR) — Fallen Grand Forks Police OFC. Cody Holte was honored at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Thursday night, along with 701 other law enforcement officers who’ve died in the line of duty.

More than 400 of them died within the past two years.

Their names now join the more than 22,000 others etched into the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall.

“Behind every name read here tonight and on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial are stories and memories that burn brightly, tonight and always.”

Officer Holte was killed in the line of duty in May 2020 while officers were serving an eviction notice.

Fifty-nine law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty in North Dakota, according to the non-profit organization Officer Down Memorial Page.