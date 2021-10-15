ValleyCon brings everything pop culture to Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – ValleyCon is back in action all weekend long at Ramada Fargo.

If comic books, action figures, costumes or video games are your thing, the celebration of pop culture is the place for you. On Saturday there will be children’s and adult costume contests with cash prizes on the line and the Fargo Fantastic Film Festival will be running simultaneously with ValleyCon.

In its 46 year history the event has been a big hit within the community, and has provided a fun atmosphere for all ages.

Special guests include Sean Patrick Flannery from Young Indiana Jones and Boondock Saints and Gigi Edgely from the TV show Farscape.

“It’s a celebration of pop culture so it’s a little of everything. It’s for everyone of all ages. We have a lot of kids’ stuff during Saturday morning and in the afternoon. More adult fun time later in the evening. Fargo has always been supportive. We’ve had a strong group of people that come to this every year,” ValleyCon Chairman Tony Tilton said.

The Festivities continue Saturday morning at 10 with the regional premiere of the Warner Brothers Film Jim Button and the Wild 13.