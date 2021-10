9-Man Football Playoffs: Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, May-Port-CG Advance

Warbirds and Patriots win round one match-ups

FARGO, N.D — Saturday marked the opening round of 9-man football playoffs in North Dakota. Teams were looking to play their win in to the quarterfinals.

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood hosted Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page with the Warbirds battling it out for a 26-18 win.

May-Port-CG did the same against Enderlin edging out a 20-18 win.

Both teams will play again next Saturday.