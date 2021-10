Force Avenge Loss to Lincoln in Game Two of Series

Force hold on to 5-4 win

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force avenged their loss to the Lincoln Stars from game one of the series coming out with the 5-4 win in game two.

Force scored the the first goals from Cole Knuble, Gustav Portillo and Felikks Gavars and that became the difference as the Stars couldn’t complete the late comeback.

Force are on the road next against Omaha next week.