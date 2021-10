Truck strikes, kills 7 horses near Wadena

WADENA, Minn. (FOX 9) — Authorities are investigating a crash that left seven horses dead Saturday morning near Wadena, Minnesota.

According to the state patrol, at about 7 a.m., a cargo truck struck and killed seven horses that were on Highway 29 near Wadena. The driver was not injured.

Authorities said the horses belonged to an Amish community.

The crash is still under investigation.