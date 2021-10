UND Hockey’s Comeback Falls Short in OT Loss to Bemidji State

UND's scored late in regulation, fell in OT 4-3

GRAND FORKS, N.D — North Dakota Hockey’s comeback against Bemidji State fall short in overtime losing 4-3.

UND was down 3-1 in the second before a goal from Reise Gaber and two from Ashton Calder forced overtime.

It’s their first loss of the season and will be on the road next week at Quinnipiac.