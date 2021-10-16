Woman hospitalized after getting hit by beet truck in Crookston

CROOKSTON, Minn. (KVRR) — A 32-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Friday evening after getting hit by a beet truck at American Crystal in Crookston, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the driver, Mike Severson of Grand Forks, was trying to turn around and had backed into the piler.

The woman, Barbara Velasquez of Perris, California, had been pinned between the truck and piler. Witnesses say Velasquez was only pinned for a few seconds before the truck pulled away.

She was transported to RiverView ER in Crookston and later taken to Altru in Grand Forks.

Authorities say Velasquez is in stable condition and being treating for her injuries.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people in the Red River Valley to be safe and aware of their surroundings while traveling on the roads or working in the fields. The annual beet harvest has been delayed but will be ramping up again in the upcoming weeks.