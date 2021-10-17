Concordia Hosts 2021 Honor String Orchestra Concert

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Concordia’s 2021 Honor String Orchestra Concert is held at the Memorial Auditorium.

The group invited world-renowned guest conductor, Dr. Carolyn Watson, to help run the concert.

The Honor Strings Orchestra also nominated over 40 high school students from 6 different states to participate in this joint concert.

After 2 years of not being able to play in person, Director Kevin Sutterlin says the group of musicians couldn’t be happier to perform.

“We have the great pleasure of playing a concert for you today, finally! It not only showcases your fabulously talented students and kids but two of our wonderful faculty members,” said Sutterlin.

The orchestra hopes to have more concerts throughout the school year.